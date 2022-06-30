Touax: FIRST GREEN BOND ISSUANCE FOR TOUAX, HYBRID DEBT 100% REFINANCED

English French

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 30 June 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

FIRST GREEN BOND ISSUANCE FOR TOUAX

HYBRID DEBT 100% REFINANCED

TOUAX continues its evolution towards green financing as an active player in the sustainable transport services. After the financing of its Freight Railcars division by a Green Loan, TOUAX issued its first Sustainable Linked Bond on 28 June 2022 for an amount of €33.3 million and a duration of 5 years. Issued Euro-PP bonds are senior unsecured and listed on Euronext Access.

This transaction extends the maturity of TOUAX corporate debt by refinancing its 2025 Euro-PP bonds and reduces the cost of group’s financial resources by €0.9 million per year, with the full repayment of its TSSDI (Undated Deeply Subordinated Bonds). Financial covenants are limited to annual compliance with Loan-to-Value and Interest Coverage ratios, both well suited to the group's business.

Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski commented: " The success of this transaction confirms the investors' growing appetite for TOUAX group, its highly resilient business model in an uncertain and inflationary macro-economic environment, and its strategy as an operational lessor for sustainable transportation.”

Touax was advised by Octo Finances, arranger of the deal. Legal advisors are Stephenson Harwood (issuer counsel) and CMS Francis Lefebvre (arranger counsel).

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

