Promaxo Announces In-Office MRI Sale to East Valley Urology Center

OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the sale of its in-office MRI system to East Valley Urology Center, which serves the Mesa, Scottsdale, and Phoenix Arizona metropolitan area. Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.



“Our group practice is excited to offer Promaxo. This builds on our commitment to offer state-of-the-art urologic care to treat cancer and improve patient quality of life. As the first practice in Arizona to offer high intensity frequency ultrasound (HIFU) in 2017, and following our recent launch of transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA), the Promaxo MRI system now gives us the best determination of cancer location and the ability to do focal therapies for prostate cancer treatment in the convenience of our office,” said Dr. Rahul Mehan, founder of East Valley Urology. “As our practice grew to include Drs. Wadhwa, Peifer, and Lythgoe, we have treated hundreds of patients with prostate cancer with focal therapy. We look forward to continued growth in our practice with the latest technology from Promaxo,” Dr. Mehan concludes.

“We warmly welcome East Valley Urology Center to our physician practice network. This addition marks an important milestone in Promaxo’s commercial history, as we close our second quarter 2022 having successfully met our sales target. We remain focused on executing on our goals to advance point of care management of cancers, serve the large unmet needs of the clinical community, and steadily grow our business,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About East Valley Urology Center

East Valley Urology Center is a medical group practice located in Mesa, AZ, serving the Mesa, Scottsdale, and Phoenix metropolitan areas. The practice offers the latest in cutting-edge technologies, including a full range of urologic services such as high intensity frequency ultrasound (HIFU), transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA), Urolift and Aquablation, as well as weight-loss programs, CoolSculpting® fat reduction, hormone replacement therapies, fitness performance enhancement, full-service erectile dysfunction clinic, and MonaLisa Touch® vaginal rejuvenation.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

