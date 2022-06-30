Las Vegas, USA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022-27 | DelveInsight

Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market to witness a rise in growth due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders globally, and the acceptance of rising importance of pain management therapies. Also, technological innovation in product development and the entrance of key companies is anticipated to fuel the Functional Electrical Stimulation market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight's Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market during the forecasted period.

Key Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices companies proactively working in the market include HASOMED GmbH, Restorative Therapies, Bioness Inc., Trulife, Otto Bock, Odstock Medical Limited, Hobbs Rehabilitation, MotoMed, Medline Industries, LP, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. On September 21, 2020, Medline Industries, LP received FDA approval for Medline DeNovo 4Pro Electrical Stimulation Device intended to be used for muscle stimulation for urinary incontinence treatment, pain management, muscle strengthening, and training.

received FDA approval for intended to be used for muscle stimulation for urinary incontinence treatment, pain management, muscle strengthening, and training. On October 29, 2020, g.tec medical engineering GmbH received FDA approval for g.Estim FES, neuromuscular electronic stimulator indicated for use under medical supervision for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of medical diseases and conditions.

received FDA approval for indicated for use under medical supervision for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of medical diseases and conditions. On March 04, 2020, Bioness Inc. received FDA approval for L100 Go System intended to provide ankle dorsiflexion in adults with foot drop or muscle weakness related to upper motor neuron disease/injury (e.g., stroke, damage to pathways to the spinal cord).

received FDA approval for intended to provide ankle dorsiflexion in adults with foot drop or muscle weakness related to upper motor neuron disease/injury (e.g., stroke, damage to pathways to the spinal cord). Intento SA, initiated a clinical trial to study the efficacy of “Self-modulated Functional Electrical Stimulation in Chronic Stroke Patients with Severe and Moderate Upper Limb Paresis (SM-FES)” in the year 2019. The trial is expected to get complete by December 2022.

Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Overview

Functional electrical stimulation is a treatment method in which low-level electrical impulses are applied to nerves or muscles to improve or restore muscle function. Functional electrical stimulation allows muscles that have been paralyzed or partially paralyzed by a stroke to move again. When using Functional electrical stimulation as a treatment after a stroke, an electrical current is applied to the skin over a nerve, or over the bulk of a muscle, which causes the muscle to contract.

Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising prevalence of the targeted population such as stroke, cerebral palsy, and musculoskeletal disorders, among others. Additionally, the rising obese population in the region could also increase the risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders as well as stroke among the population, leading to an increased demand for Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices in the upcoming years. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region is one of the factors projected to drive the regional Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market.

For instance, on September 21, 2020, Medline Industries, LP received FDA approval for Medline DeNovo 4Pro Electrical Stimulation Device intended to be used for muscle stimulation for urinary incontinence treatment, pain management, muscle strengthening, and training. The device is a TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator), ETS (Electrical Muscle Stimulator), and NMES (Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulator also known as STIM) including FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) with EMG biofeedback.

Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Dynamics

The major factor responsible for driving the demand for Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices is the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders across the globe. Moreover, the rising importance of pain management therapies and technological innovation in product development is anticipated to boost the Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market in the upcoming years. Other factors such as various research and development and clinical trials conducted by companies and research universities will also lead to a rise in Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market growth. Lastly, key market expansion activities by the key manufacturers actively developing Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices to provide breakthrough rehabilitative care among the target population could also be a potential factor contributing to the growth of the Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices market during the upcoming years.

However, on the contrary, the risk associated with Functional Electrical Stimulation devices as well as the high cost of these devices is likely to impede the Functional Electrical Stimulation market growth. The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak had a profound impact on the Functional Electrical Stimulation devices market. Owing to the lockdown restrictions posed during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were reduced patient visits and all other surgical procedures were temporarily paused, giving more attention to the COVID-19-inflicted patients. These all factors served as obstruction in the growth of the Functional Electrical Stimulation devices market.

Scope of the Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Wired Devices And Wireless Devices

Wired Devices And Wireless Devices Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation By Indication: Neurological Disorders, Pain Management, Musculoskeletal Disorders, And Others

Neurological Disorders, Pain Management, Musculoskeletal Disorders, And Others Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America) Key Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Companies: HASOMED GmbH, Restorative Therapies, Bioness Inc., Trulife, Otto Bock, Odstock Medical Limited, Hobbs Rehabilitation, MotoMed, Medline Industries, LP, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, and others.

HASOMED GmbH, Restorative Therapies, Bioness Inc., Trulife, Otto Bock, Odstock Medical Limited, Hobbs Rehabilitation, MotoMed, Medline Industries, LP, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market 7 Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Layout 8 Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Functional Electrical Stimulation Devices Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

