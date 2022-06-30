Carahsoft Partners with Celonis to Accelerate Government Transformation with Process Mining and Execution Management

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® and Celonis , the global leader in Execution Management, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Celonis’ US Government Distributor making the company’s industry-leading Process Mining and Execution Management Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.



Celonis’ process mining technology creates a real-time, continuously updated “X-ray” of how an organization runs at the process level. This “X-ray” reveals the hidden inefficiencies that silently kill organizational performance. Celonis combines this with their Execution Management System (EMS), which acts as the surgeon to the process mining “X-ray” to suggest and implement fixes for the issues found. These discoveries allow agencies to perform at levels never thought possible while also increasing their sustainability.

Celonis’ platform is usable across a wide variety of use cases within Government agencies and departments, from finance, procurement, and administrations’ transformation, to mission-focused employee and citizen service transformations. System transformation, process excellence, shared service, and financial agility initiatives are all core themes across use cases and where the power of Celonis’ process mining and execution management capabilities quickly deliver the most value.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and their reseller partners to accelerate the time to value for government departments and agencies across the Public Sector,'' said Mike Daniels, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Celonis. “The focus on digital transformation will only continue to increase given everything we’ve learned pre and post pandemic. This partnership ensures we can support every Government customer on their transformation journey as they support businesses and citizens around the world in response to inflation, supply chain and sustainability issues. We are proud to partner with Carahsoft in our joint pursuit of reducing the cost, the risk and dramatically increasing the success, sustainability and scale rate of all transformations.”

“The addition of Celonis’ process mining and Execution Management System to our offerings likely represents one of the largest opportunities for government services transformation since the cloud was introduced in 2010,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Celonis technologies quickly find and fix process inefficiencies hidden in large, complex public systems to deliver improved services and operations as well as to maximize existing investments.”

The Celonis Execution Management System is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Celonis team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or celonis@carahsoft.com. A webinar and learning opportunity is available to everyone on July 20, 2022 at 1:00p.m. ET. Registration details can be found here .

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can’t see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2022 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis, Execution Management System, EMS and the Celonis “droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Joanne Blum

Celonis

j.blum@celonis.com