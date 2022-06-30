Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products to Support Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sales of microbial biosurfactants market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 16.5 million by 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 3.9% by value over the assessment period of 2022-2032.



Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension between gas and liquid or two liquids. Surfactants are used in corrosion inhibition to promote oil flow in porous rocks and produce aerosols. Rhamnolipids are widely used in pharmaceuticals and therapeutics due to their prominent surface-active properties, low toxicity, and antimicrobial activities against several microbes.

Microbial synthesized surfactants are called biosurfactants. Different classes of biosurfactants have a significant position in both, microbiology and biotechnology. Currently, agriculture observes a most vital contest of stagnant crop yield. The need to surge the agricultural production for satisfying the food demand of the continuously increasing population has led to the customization of several agrochemicals.

Introduction of agrochemicals has surged agricultural production, but continuous use of these has suggestively weakened the health of the agroecosystem due to their long persistence in the environment. Microbial biosurfactants are extensively used in numerous industries because of their advanced features such as high biodegradability, renewability, and functionally care taken under extreme conditions, and they are more advantageous than chemical-based biosurfactants.

Rise in the use of biodegradable, non-toxic, and eco-friendly products is propelling the growth of the product market. Moreover, wide use of microbial biosurfactants in personal care - for instance - removal of skin and hair dirt - is escalating product demand in the global market. Additionally, increased use of microbial biosurfactants in applications such as oilfield chemicals, household detergents, etc., is likely to drive market growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under product type, rhamnolipids dominate the market by holding 34.4% of the overall market share in 2022.

Rhamnolipids are projected to provide a value worth US$ 5.6 million over the forecast period, whereas, sophorolipids are projected to provide a value of US$8.4 million.

By application, household detergents are projected to provide a value worth US$ 4.7 million over the decade.

North America and Europe together account for 57.8% share in global microbial biosurfactants market in 2022.

North America and APAC are projected to register 4.7% and 3.9% CAGRs, respectively, during the forecast years of 2022-2032.





Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of microbial biosurfactants are focusing a collaborative approach to gain an edge over other competitors in the market. They are also focusing on mergers & acquisitions, product development, new product launches, and partnerships to broaden their consumer base.

In addition to this, few players in the market are strengthening their presence by streamlining their product lines and offerings.

Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Research by Category

Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Product Type : Rhamnolipids Sophorolipids Mannosylerythritol Other Product Types

Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Application : Household Detergents Industrial & Institutional Cleaners Personal Care Oilfield Chemicals Agricultural Chemicals Other Applications

Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microbial biosurfactants market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, mannosylerythritol, and other product types) and application (household detergents, industrial & institutional cleaners, personal care, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other applications), across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

