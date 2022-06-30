Digitalage Receives Overwhelming Support at VidCon US 2022



Over 70,000 attendees, the creators’ response was overwhelming and validates our thesis of the problem in today's Web 2.0 creator economy

Temecula, CA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN), and Digitalage recently attended VidCon US 2022 from June 22 to June 25, 2022. The first major gathering since the start of the pandemic of an eclectic bunch of internet followers presented an opportunity for all mega fans to meet and interact with their favorite creators. Our goal for the convention was to introduce #Digitalage and our #influencethefuture marketing campaign. The creators’ response was overwhelming and validates our thesis of the problem in today's Web 2.0 creator economy.

"We attended this event to promote our vision and belief that the content creator should be the owner of their content and thus be able to control who sees it, where it is seen, and how they can monetize it," said Peter Michaels, CEO. "In today's economy, the goliath platforms are the ones that are reaping the rewards of content posted online. But, unfortunately, creators are not being properly compensated for their hard work. Instead, billions of dollars are improperly and unethically kept by the platforms as they continue to raise thresholds for payouts and increase their own bottom line."

A popular influencer stated to us during an interview, "Content creation is 95% work and 5% pay."

Our attendance amongst over 70,000 attendees and experience at VidCon was genuinely mindblowing, and we are more enthusiastic about the future as we drive towards executing our vision to democratize content creation in a Web3 economy.

Curt Doty, Chief Creative Officer, states, "In giving creators the flexibility to create anywhere on any device, Digitalage recognizes that the creator economy includes more than TikTokers and that by creating cross-device workplaces, we will attract different types of creators and broaden the definition of what an influencer is. Demonstrating these tools at VidCon excited all the creators I talked to."

Some of the key wins and successes we achieved at the convention include:

Developed relationships with major influencers and creators for the Digitalage influencer program

Digitalage team filmed interviews with multiple influencers, educated them on the platform, received feedback, and discussed the potential for future partnerships. Tiktok stars "Twinsfromrussia", music group "On The Outside", and Tiktok travel vlogger Michelle Gonzalez are just a few of the influencers that the team was able to interview and connect with.

Collected invaluable insight and feedback on audience wants and needs within social media

Had an opportunity to get an in-depth look into what other brands have planned for the future, providing competitive leverage as development continues

Connected with major stakeholders and cultivated important relationships

Showcased Digitalage demos, videos, and imagery which offered attendees an inside look at the platform

Promoted Digitalage's upcoming beta launch and generated interest in beta participation

Captivated attendees with successful activations that offered branded content creation opportunities and encouraged sharing in a frictionless manner

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry by combating content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one-stop-shop for content creation and management so creators can reach their full potential. For publishers, influencers and contributors, Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy by supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3, blockchain and smart contracts.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

