Men's Cotton Underwear Canada Organic Collection Launch - Frank & Oak's New Trunks And Boxer Briefs

Frank And Oak, an apparel company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, has introduced its Men’s Underwear Collection which uses organic cotton and recycled polyester. The men’s underwear is available in two options: classic trunks or boxer briefs. Both kinds are equipped with an elastic waistband. The classic trunks and boxer briefs are available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes. They come in grey, navy, black, dark red, and brown colour options. For more information about the Men’s Underwear Collection visit https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-underwear.

Right from the time of its launch in Montreal in 2012, Frank And Oak has strived to create an apparel brand that delivers a unique message to both creatives and entrepreneurs. The brand’s first clothing store at the Mile End in Montreal quickly became a favourite, and the company gained the reputation of being one of the leading lifestyle brands and online retailers of Canada. The company is a certified B Corp, having cultivated the reputation of a leader in the sustainable fashion market with its use of innovative fabrics made from materials derived from nature. At present, 75% of Frank And Oak’s apparel is made from eco-friendly and sustainably processed materials.

As previously announced, in 2019, Frank And Oak had set itself several goals for completion in 2022. The first goal was to completely get rid of virgin plastics from the supply chain. The second goal was to totally offset its greenhouse gas emissions and the third goal was to boost the use of renewable energies. The fourth goal was to establish community spirit and have a zero-waste philosophy. Recently, the brand has presented a report on where it stands in terms of accomplishing these goals. For example, it has already been able to complete its first goal, as evidenced by the fact that all of the tags on the Frank And Oak products are made from biodegradable sugarcane paper and printed with soy-based ink. In addition, 78% of the products are made from organic, cruelty-free, certified low-impact, biodegradable or recycled fibres.

Those who would like to know more about the environmentally-friendly products available from Frank And Oak can visit the brand’s website: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/men.

