Associa Continues Partnership With Patriot PAWS In Support Of Disabled Veterans

DALLAS, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, continues to support disabled Veterans across the country through its partnership with Patriot PAWS’ Service Dog awareness initiative.

In March 2021, Associa initiated its sponsorship of Scout, a Patriot PAWS Service Dog in training. Associa continues to follow Scout’s progress as the now 18-month-old Labrador Retriever pursues his journey to become the Service Dog partner of a disabled Veteran facing physical and emotional injuries. Scout currently works with a Puppy Raiser at Texas A&M University as a part of Patriot PAWS’ satellite program. Puppy Raisers in this program assist in raising and socializing program dogs during the first year of their training. Most recently, Scout has been working with his trainer to practice impulse control and duration stays during outings to restaurants, stores, and other public locations.

In addition to financing the training of Scout, Associa continues to lead a social media campaign focused on creating awareness of the vital role service animals play for the Veterans they assist. Associa and Patriot PAWS work together to share facts about the training process and cost of service animals, laws protecting Service Dogs and their handlers, and the role that these animals play in communities throughout North America.

“It takes upwards of two and a half years and $35,000 to train a Patriot PAWS Service Dog. Because of companies like Associa being generous enough to sponsor pups like Scout, Patriot PAWS is able to continue on our mission to place high-quality Service Dogs in the hands of our nation’s Veterans,” stated Executive Director and Founder, Lori Stevens. “Lives are changed by these partnerships, and we cannot thank Associa enough for helping us do that.”

“Since we began our partnership with Patriot PAWS over a year ago, we have been so invested in Scout’s progress and learning about the impact he will make on his future Veteran companion,” stated Andrew Fortin, senior vice president of external affairs. “The Associa team has a passion for serving community members in need, and this certainly extends to the Veterans who have so selflessly served our country. We are honored to shine a light on the work of Patriot PAWS and will continue to increase awareness about dogs like Scout as we follow his training journey.”

About Associa Partner Company

The mission of Patriot PAWS is to train and provide Service Dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American Veterans and others with mobile disabilities in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence. Patriot PAWS also trains Service Dogs to assist with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) as these are additional disabilities that Veterans commonly suffer from. Founded by professional dog trainer, Lori Stevens, Patriot PAWS has placed more than 360 Service Dogs since 2006, when it was designated as an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Patriot PAWS trains their dogs with the help of volunteer Puppy Raisers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and student Puppy Raisers at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. They also have an innovative, 13-year partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where Inmate Trainers live and work with the dogs in prison. For more about Patriot PAWS, please visit their website at www.patriotpaws.org

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

