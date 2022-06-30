Belo Sun Announces 2022 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 24, 2022 for the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders of Belo Sun (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors. A total of 61.39% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Belo Sun were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 30, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Peter Tagliamonte 98.881 1.119 Mark Eaton 98.896 1.104 Peter Nixon 98.813 1.187 Rui Botica Santos 98.944 1.056 Carol Fries 98.719 1.281 Ayesha Hira 98.881 1.119

Shareholders voted 99.332% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company’s auditors, with 0.668% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Belo Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 416 861-2262

