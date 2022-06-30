Juggy Sihota appointed as Board Chair of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is announcing Juggy Sihota, Vice-president, Consumer Health at TELUS, as its newly appointed Board Chair. Sihota’s appointment is historically significant to the Foundation as she is the first BIPOC woman to ever hold this position.



“Today is an historic day for our Foundation and it’s also deeply personal for me. I have had the privilege of serving on the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Board for the past nine years since they helped save my mom’s life. To have this culminate into the role of Board Chair for this formidable organisation is truly an honour. I made a commitment to my mom, Tarsem Sihota, many years ago that I would dedicate myself to help drive improvements to health care for all Canadians. To serve as Board Chair for one of the top five fundraising foundations in the country helps me honour and fulfill this commitment. This organisation has become like a family to me. Our health care leaders here are second to none. We just finished a record-breaking year, raising more than $113 million while also making a generational investment of $100 million toward the acquisition of a Vancouver city block to support further innovation in health care delivery. Philanthropy plays a vital role in our health care system and my gratitude goes out to all of our donors. My gratitude, as well, to Gary Segal, our former Board Chair, for his partnership, mentorship and friendship. I will build upon our established track record and am excited to work with Vice Chair Jim Szabo, our impressive Board and with our CEO, Angela Chapman,” says Sihota.

A multidisciplinary executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience, Sihota leads the national strategy, execution and operation of the Consumer Health business for TELUS. In addition, she has led several emerging technology businesses and operations, spanning service development, operations, as well as strategy and marketing.

Sihota is a passionate community leader, giving of her time, talent and resources to a number of causes, including the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, where she has served as a Director since 2013. She has made significant impact in guiding the growth of the Foundation as a member of our Governance & Nominating committee, Lottery Proceeds Distribution committee, the Major Gifts committee and as Chair of the HR committee leading the recruitment for the current CEO, Angela Chapman.

“We are very excited to announce the appointment of Juggy Sihota as our next Chair of the Board of Directors,” Angela Chapman, President & CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “Juggy brings a deep knowledge of the role of innovation in transforming health care. Her expertise and strategic leadership in marketing and business development are vital assets as we invite new generations of supporters to improve health care for everyone in BC. I look forward to working with Juggy, our incredible Board of Directors, donors and health care partners to transform health care through innovation and save lives.”

About VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is Vancouver Coastal Health‘s primary philanthropic partner, raising funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. We partner with donors to drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Vancouver Community Health Services.

