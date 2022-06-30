Thor Equities Group Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Savannah for $48.5M

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an eleven-asset portfolio in the sought-after Savannah industrial market.

Situated on approximately 27-acres within the SPA Industrial Park, Thor’s portfolio totals 524,500 square feet and is located 5 minutes from the nearest I-95 interchange, the main distribution thoroughfare for the East coast of the United States. The assets are also ideally located less than 15 minutes from the Port of Savannah, the fourth largest port in the United States, and a 10-minute drive from the Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport. The portfolio is nearly 100% leased to tenants including S&M Transportation, Transrepublica, Pactra Logistics, CRS Inc., Thunder Logistics, and more.

“This latest investment represents our drive to expand our industrial footprint in the US, and our strategy to acquire and develop high-quality properties in top-tier infill locations. Savannah has become the dominant port for the Southeastern United States and so, this is a key addition to our platform,” said Joseph Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.

Thor broke into Georgia’s industrial market in late 2021 with the acquisition of an asset in Atlanta and plans to develop a +1M square foot state-of-the-art warehouse in nearby Adairsville. Thor Equities also owns logistics assets in the Northern New Jersey, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia markets. Abroad, Thor recently sold a collection of prime assets across Spain, France, and the Netherlands, and has been especially active building its Spanish logistics portfolio. Last month, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing in the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

ABOUT THOR EQUITIES GROUP:

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.