Proactive news headlines including Avalon GloboCare, Bridgeline Digital, KULR Technology, Cabral Gold, Infield Minerals and Oragin Foods

- BioSig Technologies gets repeat 'Outperform' tag, $4 price target from Noble Capital click here
- NEO Battery says South Korean subsidiary to get Series A C$3M strategic investment from Automobile & PCB for first phase of commercial plant click here
- Avalon GloboCare reveals new study using AI-powered protein design technology targeting glucose transporter against cancer click here
- Ximen Mining unveils magnetic and lidar geophysical survey plans at Brett property in British Columbia click here
- PlantX Life celebrates first anniversary of its XMarket location in Squamish, British Columbia click here
- Bridgeline Digital inks new deal with SAGE Publishing for AI search platform Hawksearch to power publisher's online stores click here
- BioLargo says Ultra Safe Nuclear has hired it to help develop first prototype fuel production systems for new MMR reactor click here
- Todos Medical plans open label extension of Phase 2 trial of Tollovir in hospitalized Covid patients after encouraging biomarker data click here
- KULR Technology partners with Taiwan's Molicel to propel battery safety and thermal management solutions strategy click here
- Tesla targets more important than latest delivery figures, say broker click here
- Cabral Gold wins key permits for Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil click here
- Regency Silver kicks off drilling at its Dios Padre silver property in Mexico click here
- MedX Health announces $4M non-brokered private placement of Series III Convertible Loan Notes and grant of stock options click here
- Snowline Gold Corp encounters widespread mineralization in hole V-22-007 at its Valley Zone; mobilizes second drill click here
- Skye Bioscience gets regulatory approval for first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of patented drug as potential treatment for glaucoma click here
- Guardforce AI partners with Hong Kong's FLAIR to develop worldwide robotics solutions and AI cloud platforms click here
- O3 Mining encouraged by drill results at Camflo extension deposit at Marban project, Quebec click here
- Great Panther Mining divests Mexican silver assets click here
- Amur Minerals vetting targets as it seeks to find buyer for Kun-Marie click here
- Oragin Foods says Q1 results see short-term impact from renovations click here
- Tocvan Ventures closes a private placement to an institutional investor to raise an aggregate amount of C$5.125M click here
- Infield Minerals set to drill Desperado gold-silver project in Nevada, ends option for M1 property click here
