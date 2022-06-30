Biz2Credit Wins Multiple Awards for ‘Funding What’s Next’ Small Business Owner Campaign

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit has earned multiple awards for its “Funding What’s Next” campaign from a trio of nationally recognized organizations.



Platinum Winner: MUSE Design Award

Beating out submissions from 50 countries, Biz2Credit was awarded the prestigious Platinum Award for Advertising Campaign and TV Ad by the 2022 MUSE Design Awards, which are administered and judged by International Awards Associates (IAA).

Biz2Credit’s campaign “Funding What’s Next” for small businesses champions the resiliency of small businesses who have found new and creative ways to overcome the challenges facing business owners after the pandemic put them into uncharted territory. In this new normal, small businesses are taking on what’s next.

This is the second time that Biz2Credit has won a MUSE Award for campaigns aimed at small businesses. Beating out submissions from 50 countries, Biz2Credit has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award for Website Rebranding by the 2020 MUSE Design Awards administered and judged by International Awards Associates (IAA).

The MUSE Creative Awards are part of the MUSE Awards Program created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. The MUSE Creative Awards are an international competition for creative professionals who inspire others to greater heights. With their concepts, ideas or designs, these creatives light a fire in others to strive further, thus becoming a muse.

Gold Winner: Stevie® Award

Biz2Credit was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the social video category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®, the country’s premier business awards program. Organizations operating in the U.S. – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Biz2Credit was nominated in the Social Video category for the commercial, “Funding What’s Next.”

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Platinum Winner: LIT Commercial Awards

The International Awards Associate (IAA) unveiled the winners of the 2022 LIT Commercial Awards to the public for viewing, and with over 500 entries received in its inaugural year from production crews all over the world, the LIT Awards remains one of the foremost awards programs that recognizes and honors creativity as well as expertise within commercial productions. This year, Biz2Credit won the LIT Platinum Award in the Commercial & Marketing – Financial Services category.

Organized under IAA, the LIT Commercial Awards recognize astounding novel commercial productions across broadcast and non-broadcast platforms worldwide.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Interested in a career at Biz2Credit? Click here.