INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR), and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Digital Turbine Inc., Oscar Health, Inc., and Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Digital Turbine Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS)

Class Period: August 9, 2021 to May 17, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Digital Turbine lawsuit please visit this website.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR)

Class Period: February 28, 2021 to May 12, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (2) Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (3) Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year RADV result relating to 2019 and 2020; (4) Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Oscar Health lawsuits please visit this website.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST)

Class Period: March 18, 2021 to May 9, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Upstart lawsuits please visit this website.

