Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Presents Data from PV-10® Treatment of Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Patients in Two Oral Presentations at 2022 International Society of Ocular Oncology (ISOO) Congress

KNOXVILLE, TN, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that updated data from the Company’s initial expansion cohort of patients with uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver (mUM) in its cancers-of-the-liver Phase 1 trial of investigational immunocatalyst PV-10 (NCT00986661) were part of two oral presentations at the 20th Congress of the International Society of Ocular Oncology (ISOO), held June 17-21, 2022 in Leiden, The Netherlands.



The first presentation, given by Krysta McVay, Research Nurse, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), was entitled “A phase 1 study of percutaneous autolytic rose bengal disodium for metastatic uveal melanoma patients with hepatic metastases.” A copy of her presentation is available on Provectus’ website at: https://www.provectusbio.com/media/docs/publications/ISOO_PV-10_McVay-2022.pdf.

Sapna Patel, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine and Director of the Uveal Melanoma Program at MDACC and Chair, Melanoma Committee, SWOG Cancer Research Network, made the second presentation entitled “Metabolic complete responses (mCR) in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients treated with image-guided injection of PV-10.” A copy of her presentation is available on the Company’s website at: https://www.provectusbio.com/media/docs/publications/ISOO_PV-10_mCR_Patel.ew16Jun22_v4.pdf.

This ongoing single-center mUM study at MDACC has been led since inception by Dr. Patel. Up to three hepatic mUM tumors can be injected per PV-10 treatment cycle. Response assessments are performed at Day 28, and then every three months. Patients with additional, injectable, visceral hepatic mUM disease may receive additional cycles of PV-10 after Day 28. Eligible patients may also receive standard of care immune checkpoint blockade during and after PV-10 treatment.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999