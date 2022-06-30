Dental Scalers Market Worth $1.3 Billion by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, Lead by Powered Dental Scalers (6.6% CAGR During 2022-2028) Deep Dive Insights & Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Dental Scalers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Powered Dental Scalers, Handheld Dental Scalers, and Scaler Inserts), Application (Periodontics, Endodontics, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others)”, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period due to growing investments from international players in China and India, improving government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure.





Dental Scalers Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 918.98 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1,309.91 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 173 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Dental Scalers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the dental scalers market implement various organic developments that lead to dynamic improvements in the market. Various organic growth strategies such as product launch and product development propel the market growth. Several companies are also implementing numerous inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.





The dental scalers market players are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies for market development. For instance, in October 2020, Hu-Friedy Group, the dental division of Cantel Medical Corp., introduced the new line of Harmony Ergonomic Scalers and Curettes designed with TrueFit Technology. The best-in-class instrument portfolio from Hu-Friedy is an ergonomic scaling solution backed by scientific innovation. The company researchers and engineers utilized TrueFit Technology to develop a scaler handle with optimal proportions and ideal width that provides a secure and nimble grasp.

In March 2022, Henry Schein, Inc. announced a new development in its ACCLEAN brand. The ACCLEAN brand is a line of preventive care products designed with the help of hygienists, organized in a three-stage packaging system to help dental hygienists stay organized. In addition to refreshed packaging, new products have been added to the ACCLEAN brand portfolio, such as the new ACCLEAN Ultrasonic Scaler. It features dual-frequency 25K/30K technology to automatically detect inserts to integrate with existing equipment and autogain technology to maintain power throughout a dental procedure.

In October 2020, Nakanishi Inc. invested in DCI International, LLC. (DCI) at a shareholding ratio of 33%. NAKANISHI INC. and NSK Group are participants in the global dental instrument market industry intending to continue successful growth in the US and Canadian markets. DCI International, LLC., one of the international leaders, is engaged in manufacturing dental equipment, components, and other parts in the global market and continues to innovate and develop new technology to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. NSK collaborates with DCI with its full line of dental instrumentation for the North American dental market.





In October 2019, Hu-Friedy launched Streamline PLUS ultrasonic inserts, the newest addition to the popular Streamline portfolio of inserts. Streamline PLUS inserts feature the ergonomic handle design of Hu-Friedy’s top-selling Swivel inserts, allowing clinicians to choose the Hu-Friedy insert that works best with their equipment without sacrificing comfort.

Dental Scalers Market: Key Insights – Future Trends

Technological advances have led to the development of ultrasonic scalers. This tool relies on low-frequency soundwaves to vibrate against your teeth, effectively removing difficult tartar buildup. There are two types of ultrasonic scalers. The magnetostrictive model operates at ~25,000-30,000 cycles per second, the head moving in a circular motion. The piezoelectric scaler moves at 28,000-36,000 cycles per second while the tip vibrates back and forth against the tooth. Ultrasonic scalers ensure excellent stain removal compared to hand scaling, are more effective at removing tartar buildup than a manual scraper, and require less water during dental scaling. All these benefits of ultrasonic dental scalers propel the dental scalers market growth.





In North America, the US holds a significant share of the dental scalers market. The market growth in the US is due to the availability of most foreign companies in the healthcare sector that have their R&D centers in the US. Since these facilities rely on dental scalers to provide high-quality outcomes, this industry is projected to proliferate. Moreover, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84.9% of children aged from 2 to 17, 64.0% of adults aged 18-64, and 65.6% of adults aged 65 and above had at least one dental visit in 2018. In a study published in the American Dental Association, scaling and root preparation are helpful for patients with chronic periodontitis. Recurrent periodontitis affects 47.2% of adults over age 30 in the US. Two main factors influencing the demand for general oral care are the prevalence of oral diseases and abnormalities in the population.

Dental Scalers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end user, the dental scalers market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. However, the dental clinics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Many dental patients visit private practice dental clinics due to the availability of specialists. Over 80% of the dental practices or dental clinics are run by the owners. The number of independent practices and dental clinics is rising globally. People prefer to visit dental clinics rather than hospitals for dental treatment as they are cost-efficient. The growing number of dental clinics in rural areas of developing and developed countries is driving the growth of the dental clinics segment, hence driving the overall growth of the dental scalers market.





