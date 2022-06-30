Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (MIAM) Joins SMArtX Advisory Solutions’ Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP)

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (MIAM), a division of Global Value Investment Corp., has joined SMArtX Advisory Solutions’ Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) as a value-oriented subadvisor to RIAs and broker/dealers. The partnership brings MIAM’s expertise in fundamental research, analysis, and portfolio management to SMArtX’s clientele on a transparent and efficient platform.



MIAM offers value-oriented, concentrated, actively managed investment solutions investing in public equity and corporate debt in SMA and model-portfolio formats. Securities included in portfolios are often overlooked and undervalued by market participants for reasons believed to be transitory or unwarranted. Rigorous financial statement analysis underpins MIAM’s investment research process and provides critical context to understand qualitative analytical considerations. Catalysts for price appreciation are expected to be idiosyncratic; as such, emphasis is placed on the analysis of a company’s long-term strategy, management quality, and capital allocation priorities. In addition to providing the benefits and perspectives gained from rigorous fundamental research, MIAM works closely with advisors to make portfolio management decisions around clients’ unique investment objectives.

MIAM’s Concentrated Equity Value Strategy and Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy are now both available on the SMArtX Platform in SMA and model-portfolio formats.

“We are excited to expand the selection of investment strategies available to advisors, providing asset managers with a new and diverse way to scale distribution while giving our clients access to diverse asset managers,” said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX. “We look forward to working with MIAM to provide our clients with concentrated portfolios of individual debt and equity built on bottom-up, fundamental analysis and positioned for the creation of long-term value.”

JP Geygan, head of research for MIAM, said, “We are proud to partner with a market leader like SMArtX to provide clients with a value-oriented portfolio management solution backed by our rigorous fundamental research discipline. The SMArtX platform allows us to fulfill a firm-wide tenant of offering access to institutional-quality investment management in an efficient and transparent manner. We look forward to working with SMArtX and its clients.”

About Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (https://gvi-corp.com/services/advisory/miam/)

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management provides investment management and research services to investment professionals across the United States. The firm utilizes disciplined, value-oriented investment principles, while investing directly in individual debt and equity securities. MIAM's advisor-partners receive in-depth analysis of holdings as well as access to the firm's analysts who can discuss individual securities and one-on-one company senior management meetings.

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management is a division of Global Value Investment Corp, and has offices in Milwaukee, WI; Boston, MA; Charleston, SC; Miami, FL; and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at https://gvi-corp.com/services/advisory/miam/ Follow MIAM on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/milwaukee-institutional-asset-management

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform that automates the investment management process and reduces the administrative burden of overseeing client investment portfolios. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and powers several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com. Follow SMArtX on Twitter and LinkedIn @SMArtXAdvisory