Printronix, Market Leader in Industrial Printing Solutions, Readies to Announce Its Most Significant Business Expansion to Prepare for Next 50 Years

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printronix, the leading global manufacturer of ruggedized industrial printing solutions, today announced an expansion of its industrial printer line. In addition, it is expanding its services portfolio with new service offerings throughout the Americas and later this year in EMEA. These upcoming value-add additions will help expand the industrial offering to its F1000 customers, broaden the customer base and strengthen its presence within the highly demanding industrial printing segment.

Werner Heid, Printronix Chief Executive Officer, adds, "With the introduction of new industrial grade laser printers, consumables and service, Printronix will provide customers a growing portfolio of industrial printer solutions in the ongoing effort to become a one-stop-shop for all our customers' high-demanding industrial printing needs." The new industrial-grade laser printer solutions, which are the best in their class, build on Printronix's legacy of customer application-tuned solutions with unrivaled performance, maximum equipment uptime, and optimized total cost of ownership.

For 48 Years, Printronix has been the leader in industrial printing solutions with award-winning, high-speed line matrix and serial dot matrix printers.

Prior to the official launches, Mr. Heid adds that "the next-generation industrial-grade laser printers are the world's smallest and most robust printers. All of our industrial-grade laser printers will come with a standard one-year on-site manufacturer's warranty, with the option to purchase extended warranty agreements that extend coverage up to a five-year total. Customers purchasing extended warranty agreements will also benefit from our 'Service Performance Guarantee' (if we cannot fix it, we replace it!) and a free subscription to the Printronix Fleetcare Industrial Managed Print Service Solution (IMPS). Printronix is the only printer manufacturer in the world offering this Service Performance Warranty. Printronix is adding these new products to support our professional Industrial customers and make sure that all their devices are performing optimally to maximize uptime. These printers are ideal for industrial applications in need of color at high speed with high quality, including invoices, color-coded picking tickets, GHS Labels, hazardous material forms, and magnetic media for warehouse shelf labels. Our industrial customers have asked us for these solutions and we are ready to serve them."

About Printronix

Printronix was founded in 1974 and headquartered in Irvine, California. It is a manufacturer of industrial printing solutions, offering the most-trusted selection of ultra-dependable printers, supplies, and service for demanding environments. The company offers two of the most trusted brands in industrial printing, The combined portfolios include the highest quality line matrix and serial dot matrix printers and are reinforced with the addition of the Printronix Industrial Laser Printers.

Visit www.printronix.com.

linkedin.com/company/printronix

Printronix press contact:

Arthur Verweij

averweij@printronix.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment