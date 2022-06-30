Tiblio extends partnership with NinjaTrader with live education webinar

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiblio is happy to announce we have extended our partnership with NinjaTrader and are hosting a live education webinar today after market close where we will talk about how to use Tiblio to trade morning Gappers and Top Options Flow.



About the Pre-Market Gapper:

Pre-market is a trading session that can reveal a lot of information to help you prepare for the trading day. Tiblio offers a market screener, Pre-Market Gappers, that monitors stocks moving up in pre-market and combines that information with news sources and fundamentals to provide a complete picture of what’s happening that will rapidly inform potential trade setups.



About Options Flow:

Options flow is used by traders to monitor large trades on a stock in the options market. This can indicate a potential large move in the underlying and may reinforce particular trade ideas or open positions that the trader already has.



About the webinar:

The opening bell presents many trading opportunities – if you have the right pre-market data.



Join Kevin Hamilton and Leon Smith, co-founders of Tiblio, to see how they can simplify your trading routine by providing actionable insights and a strategy (“Gap and Go”) to use at market open. Enhance your day trading with Tiblio’s pre-market screener and grow your overall market awareness with their options flow screener.



Date: June 30, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm ET