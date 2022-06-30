Today 1791 Management Amended the 'Black Rifle Coffee Report' to Include a New Lawsuit Filed on June 22 in the Northern District of Texas

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast investment firm representing large institutional investors, announced today the publication of the first supplemental research report in connection with 1791's letter to Management of Black Rifle Coffee dated May 17, 2022, has been amended to include a new lawsuit filed against Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, DALLAS DIVISION, dated June 22, 2022.
A COPY OF THE AMENDED REPORT IS AVAILABLE HERE:
First Amended Supplemental Research Report Re: Black Rifle Coffee
CONTACTS:
1791 Management
https://www.1791management.com/
Phone: 702-850-9905
Email: info@1791management.com
ADDITIONAL CONTACTS:
Christopher Conatzer | cconatzer@1791management.com
Binxin Zhu | bzhu@1791management.com
Zhiyi Zhou | zzhou@1791management.com
Jonathan Wallentine | jwallentine@1791management.com
Keith Boyak | kboyak@1791management.com
Ryan Hammett | rhammett@1791management.com
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.