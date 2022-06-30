Affimed Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Independent advisory panel to be made up of distinguished, key opinion leaders with scientific and clinical expertise in innate immunity and oncology



Scientific Advisory Board to provide guidance on the Company’s development strategy across assets and assessment of emerging technologies

HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today the establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of renowned experts in their respective fields to provide scientific and clinical guidance on the development of Affimed’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) programs.

This newly formed advisory board includes the following scientific and clinical experts:

Stephen M. Ansell, MD, PhD , Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology at the Mayo Clinic, with extensive expertise in B-cell malignancies, including both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas

, Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, an internationally recognized leader in natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy, stem cell transplantation and lymphomas Prof. Dr. Ulrike Köhl , Professor of Immuno-Oncology, University of Leipzig, director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, Leipzig as well as director of the Institute of Cellular Therapeutics, Hannover Medical School, Germany, a leading expert in the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies in cancer with a special focus on NK cells

“We are honored to have the participation of this distinguished group of leading scientists and physicians on our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to their advice as we advance our technology, preclinical and clinical programs,” said Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Scientific Officer at Affimed. “This advisory board brings together invaluable expertise in hematological and solid cancers as well as the biology of NK cells and their application to further the development of our novel and highly potent innate immune cell-engaging therapies.”

Dr. Fehniger of Washington University School of Medicine added, “This is an exciting time for innate immunity therapy development. Affimed has a robust pipeline and promising clinical data validating the research approach. I look forward to working with the company and the other members of the SAB in expediting timelines to make these promising therapies available to cancer patients.”

The SAB members are leaders in a broad range of areas relevant to Affimed's approach to developing cancer therapies including immuno-oncology, the biology of NK cells, lymphomas, leukemias, and solid tumors.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®.

Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company, its people, pipeline and partners, please visit www.affimed.com.

