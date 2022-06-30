Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $0.7 Million and Operating Income of $0.7 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.0 million, or $20.81 per diluted share, for the year ended March 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2022 was $850.78, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,055.01 at March 31, 2021.  

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had an operating income of $0.7 million, or $15.30 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $0.9 million, or $19.99 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.1 million from $5.0 million a year ago to $5.1 million. Fee income remained constant at $3.3 million while gross written premiums increased $4.2 million, moving from $103.9 million to $108.1 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 54.6% to 64.2% as loss costs continued to increase in 2022 due to both frequency and severity.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, operating and acquisition expenses increased $0.4 million from $4.3 million to $4.7 million primarily driven by a one-time favorable accrual adjustment to consulting contracts in Q1 2021 of $0.2 million, and a year over year increase in acquisition, taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana of $0.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
     
     
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets    
     
Investments:    
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $105,900  $102,678 
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value  3,553   3,781 
Cash and cash equivalents  33,360   31,908 
Restricted cash  2,267   4,440 
Accrued investment income  491   553 
Premiums receivable  94,764   76,626 
Deferred insurance premiums  117,167   108,904 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net  228,978   223,982 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  4,918   4,588 
Intangible assets  4,800   4,800 
Goodwill  33,050   33,050 
Other assets  4,534   3,166 
Total Assets $633,782  $598,476 
     
     
Liabilities and Equity    
     
Liabilities:    
Loss and loss expense reserve $215,168  $215,642 
Deferred commission income  3,439   3,210 
Unearned premiums  122,021   113,423 
Ceded premium payable  95,616   82,059 
Payable to general agents  16,263   7,121 
Funds withheld  109,958   104,257 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  14,078   12,420 
Notes payable  16,521   16,521 
Non-owned interest in VIE  300   300 
Interest payable  451   451 
Total Liabilities  593,814   555,404 
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Common shares  4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital  189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (2,687)  1,124 
Retained deficit  (157,275)  (157,982)
Total Shareholders' Equity  33,915   37,019 
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries  6,053   6,053 
Total Equity  39,968   43,072 
     
Total Liabilities and Equity $633,782  $598,476 
     
     
See Notes to March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
     


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
     
         
     Three Months ended March 31,
  2022 2021
Revenues    
     
Net premiums earned $5,088  $4,985 
Fee income  3,295   3,286 
     
Net investment (expense) income  (69)  97 
Net realized (losses) gains on investments  (11)  39 
Other income  841   33 
     
Total revenues  9,144   8,440 
     
Expenses    
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  3,266   2,724 
Acquisition expenses  1,698   1,776 
Operating expenses  3,021   2,485 
Other expense  -   - 
Interest expense  451   451 
     
Total expenses  8,436   7,436 
     
Net income available to common shareholders $ 708  $ 1,004 
Income tax (expense)  -   (26)
     
Net income before dividends  708   978 
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary  -   - 
     
     
Net income available to common shareholders $ 708  $ 978 
     
Net income per common share:    
Basic $15.06  $20.81 
Diluted  15.06   20.81 
     
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:   
Basic  46,979   46,979 
Diluted  46,979   46,979 
     
See Notes to March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
     


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.    
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT    
     
(dollars in thousands)  Three months ended March 31, 2022
  Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders		Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on
Sales of
Investments		Operating Income
Property and casualty:    
     
Net premiums earned $5,088  $5,088 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  (3,266)  (3,266)
Acquisition expenses  (1,698)  (1,698)
    Property/Casualty Underwriting Income  124   124 
     
Fee income  3,295   3,295 
Other income, net of other expense  804   804 
Operating expenses  (2,728)  (2,728)
Property and casualty  1,495  -  1,495 
     
Corporate and Investing    
     
Net investment income  (69)  (69)
Net realized gain/(loss)  (11) 11  - 
Operating expenses  (293)  (293)
Interest expense  (451)  (451)
Other income, net of other expense  37   37 
Income tax  -   - 
Corporate and investing  (787) 11  (776)
     
Group total $708 $11 $719 
     
     
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.    
     
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT    
     
(dollars in thousands)  Three months ended March 31, 2021
  Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders		Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on
Sales of
Investments		Operating Income
Property and casualty:    
     
Net premiums earned $4,986  $4,986 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  (2,724)  (2,724)
Acquisition expenses  (1,776)  (1,776)
    Property/Casualty Underwriting Income  486   486 
     
Fee income  3,286   3,286 
Operating expenses  (2,277)  (2,277)
Property and casualty  1,495  -  1,495 
     
Corporate and Investing    
     
Net investment income  97   97 
Net realized gain/(loss)  39  (39) - 
Operating expenses  (209)  (209)
Interest expense  (451)  (451)
Other income, net of other expense  33   33 
Income tax  (26)  (26)
Corporate and investing  (517) (39) (556)
     
Group total $978 $(39)$939 

 