Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $0.7 Million and Operating Income of $0.7 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.0 million, or $20.81 per diluted share, for the year ended March 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2022 was $850.78, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,055.01 at March 31, 2021.



For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had an operating income of $0.7 million, or $15.30 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $0.9 million, or $19.99 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.1 million from $5.0 million a year ago to $5.1 million. Fee income remained constant at $3.3 million while gross written premiums increased $4.2 million, moving from $103.9 million to $108.1 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 54.6% to 64.2% as loss costs continued to increase in 2022 due to both frequency and severity.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, operating and acquisition expenses increased $0.4 million from $4.3 million to $4.7 million primarily driven by a one-time favorable accrual adjustment to consulting contracts in Q1 2021 of $0.2 million, and a year over year increase in acquisition, taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana of $0.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 105,900 $ 102,678 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 3,553 3,781 Cash and cash equivalents 33,360 31,908 Restricted cash 2,267 4,440 Accrued investment income 491 553 Premiums receivable 94,764 76,626 Deferred insurance premiums 117,167 108,904 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 228,978 223,982 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,918 4,588 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 4,534 3,166 Total Assets $ 633,782 $ 598,476 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 215,168 $ 215,642 Deferred commission income 3,439 3,210 Unearned premiums 122,021 113,423 Ceded premium payable 95,616 82,059 Payable to general agents 16,263 7,121 Funds withheld 109,958 104,257 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,078 12,420 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Total Liabilities 593,814 555,404 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,687 ) 1,124 Retained deficit (157,275 ) (157,982 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 33,915 37,019 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053 6,053 Total Equity 39,968 43,072 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 633,782 $ 598,476 See Notes to March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months ended March 31,

2022 2021 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 5,088 $ 4,985 Fee income 3,295 3,286 Net investment (expense) income (69 ) 97 Net realized (losses) gains on investments (11 ) 39 Other income 841 33 Total revenues 9,144 8,440 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,266 2,724 Acquisition expenses 1,698 1,776 Operating expenses 3,021 2,485 Other expense - - Interest expense 451 451 Total expenses 8,436 7,436 Net income available to common shareholders $ 708 $ 1,004 Income tax (expense) - (26 ) Net income before dividends 708 978 Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 708 $ 978 Net income per common share: Basic $ 15.06 $ 20.81 Diluted 15.06 20.81 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 See Notes to March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com



