SMS Equipment Bridging the Technologies of Today with the Advanced Technologies of Tomorrow's Zero Emissions Mining Haul Trucks

ACHESON, Alberta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment, a coast-to-coast equipment partner for leading-edge equipment and support solutions, is pleased to share a press release by our key OEM Partners, Komatsu, and Cummins, in their commitment to collaborate on the development of zero-emissions haulage equipment, including hydrogen fuel cell solutions for large mining haul truck applications.



"We are committed to working with our customers on industry-leading GHG reduction fleet initiatives and have developed the support infrastructure and expertise to support sustainable mining solutions for Canadian operations," said Mike Brown, EVP, Technology & Innovation. "We continue working closely with key partners to successfully implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gasses from mining operations."

The mining industry has long depended on diesel-fueled engines, which have a carbon-intensive footprint to power mining equipment. Over the past decade, OEMs have been researching technologies to reduce emissions, allowing operations to put sustainability and environmental conservation at the forefront of their business. Electrification and hydrogen fuel cells are two of the most promising technologies to replace diesel.

The commitment made by our OEM Partners through the signed memorandum is another positive step to help enhance GHG reduction solutions and advanced technologies that SMS Equipment will help bring to the market, leading the way in net-zero mining initiatives.

"At SMS Equipment, we have the application knowledge to deploy and support these smart mining technologies and ensure customers understand the various technical requirements. We assist customers so they can make the best choices for their operations," explained Dillon McKinnon, Manager of Mining Technologies for SMS Equipment.

With over 100+ technical and operations support specialists within Canada, our SMART Mining Team works with Customers and OEM Partners to adopt advanced technologies from strategy to deployment. Smart Mining Solutions optimize mobile equipment fleet's safety, improve operational performance through equipment health monitoring, and lower total cost of ownership by leveraging predictive maintenance analytics programs to support continuous improvement. SMS Equipment experts are ready to help customers learn more about trolly-assist, alternative fuels, autonomous haulage systems, and other digital technologies that can help reshape their environmental footprint and meet GHG reduction commitments. To learn more about Smart Mining Solutions offered through SMS Equipment, visit, https://www.smsequipment.com/en-ca/advanced-technologies/smart-mining/

