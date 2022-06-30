Bona Fide Masks Corp. Appoints ShipBob® as Canadian 3PL Partner

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), the most trusted mask distributor in United States and Canada, announced its official partnership with ShipBob® as its international third-party logistics (3PL) provider for end-to-end fulfillment solutions in Canada. This partnership will support fulfillment, warehousing, and inventory management, augmenting Bona Fide Masks®' e-commerce business. Since the company's inception, Bona Fide Masks has proudly distributed Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) and Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Ltd. (Harley) KN95s in Canada. Leveraging ShipBob's capabilities, Bona Fide Masks will optimize delivery speeds, reduce shipping costs, and deliver a greater level of customer service.

The Bona Fide Masks business model has been built on superior supply chain integrity. The appointment of 3PL partners is a direct response to a thriving global marketplace and the growing demand for fast and affordable shipping. Bona Fide Masks is delighted to select best-in-class partners to better serve their customers while maintaining their commitment to trust, authenticity, and transparency. The benefits of the ShipBob partnership for Canadian customers include free shipping with orders over $35, the elimination of custom fees given items will ship within Canada, and quicker delivery times shipping (3-7 days for standard and 1-3 days for expedited).

"We are excited to work with ShipBob to better serve our Canadian customers. As a family-owned and operated business, we take the appointment of strategic partnerships very seriously. We want to ensure that our partners share our sensibilities for doing business the right way and place the highest value on trust and transparency. We selected ShipBob given their proven track record and impressive global capabilities. As we scale our business, we will continue to invest in technology and infrastructure that positions Bona Fide Masks not just as the most trusted mask distributor but a company with the highest level of customer service. We know our customers depend on us for authentic, high-quality masks, and we will continue to work hard to deliver these products quickly and efficiently." - Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

More about ShipBob:

Founded in 2014 by Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, ShipBob has become one of the fastest-growing tech companies in America. ShipBob believes that every direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand has what it takes to stay competitive. The company's goal is to provide the best fulfillment services for merchants, so they can focus more on what's important — growing their business and delivering a remarkable customer experience. In just a few short years, ShipBob has grown from working out of Dhruv's apartment to a Chicago headquarters and hundreds of thousands of square feet of warehouse space across the US. But no matter how much the company has grown, their goal remains the same: to provide best-in-class fulfillment for small to mid-size businesses.

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President, bill@ballchain.com

Cristina Chianese, VP of Marketing & Strategy, cristina@ballchain.com

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. / Bona Fide Masks Corp.

info@bonafidemasks.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment