Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on June 30, 2022, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.
A total of 106,514,321 common shares representing 54.575% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:
NOMINEE
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|%
WITHHELD
|Martin Rowley
|98,083,270
|94.623
|5,573,317
|5.377
|Mark Frewin
|103,387,851
|99.741
|268,737
|0.259
|Paul Matysek
|98,083,270
|94.623
|5,573,318
|5.377
|Jorge Estepa
|103,387,851
|99.741
|268,737
|0.259
|Richard Parkhouse
|103,527,754
|99.876
|128,834
|0.124
|Jeremy Hangula
|103,387,851
|99.741
|268,737
|0.259
Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors, and the approval of the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on June 30, 2022, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website.
For additional information please contact:
Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com