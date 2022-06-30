Free Consultations Offered By Omaha Outdoor Lighting Company

Omaha, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha, Nebraska -

Blingle! of Omaha, NE is pleased to offer their community a free consultation for their next outdoor lighting solution. Whether a project is intended for functional, aesthetic or festive purposes, the company can design and implement a comprehensive, safe solution that will leave customers satisfied with the result and proud of the impact it has on their home or business.

According to the company, many may hesitate to speak with a contractor based solely on the impression that their services are outside their budget. While this is undoubtedly true for truly expansive projects, customers will find that a range of solutions are offered by the company, and customization can bring prices down even further in the right circumstances. In other words, the only way they can know for sure whether their plans are too expensive is to speak with an expert — and they can now do so without incurring any additional charge or obligation. Furthermore, given the company offers a firm No Lights Out Guarantee, customers can always be sure that their installation will be well worth the investment.

Homeowners, for instance, often want landscape and patio lighting that complements the layout of their property as well as the dominating features of their home’s architecture. Blingle! of Omaha and their team of experts are fully capable of analyzing a property in order to identify opportunities for distinct and creative (yet highly practical) lighting that brings it all to life in one complete tableau (or more, as the customer desires). The company utilizes only the safest, highest quality, commercial grade products in all their work, and this means using exterior lights that are capable of withstanding the harshest elements a location could expect.

The design consultation is only the first step of the multi-stage process defined by the company. The data they collect will be transformed into a digital representation on which they will superimpose the proposed lighting setup. In the second stage, the team will use the customer’s feedback to create a computer-based lighting demo in which the designs can be edited to ensure precise implementation. This will be followed by a written proposal (which includes price estimates and required services) that will be presented to the customer for review. Should they wish, they can immediately proceed to drawing up a contract and scheduling the installation.

One aspect that sets Blingle! apart from other contractors is the fact that their team is always willing to lend a hand to their community. With their customers, this tends to mean that they will go above and beyond to make sure installations and other projects are executed exactly as the customer wishes, and any unforeseen obstacles not strictly covered in their initial agreements may be taken care of as a matter of course. In general, however, the team takes every opportunity to lend their skill and expertise where necessary.

“I was at the Omaha Home Show this weekend,” says a customer on the company’s Google profile, “and needing some help with a dirty job that required a lot of bending and picking up. I asked the three young men representing your company if they could help me, and without missing a beat, the three of them pitched in and had it done within 10 minutes. Thank you, Dana, Wes and Ben for your help!”

Others who have utilized the company’s primary services also have high praise to share. Jeremy Z. shares that his experience with the company began with one of their representatives coming out to see the property and offer a quote. “He was great at hearing what we wanted and recommended some things for us,” the review says. “Everything turned out great and looked great. We didn't have any problems with any of the lights, and we live on top of a hill, so it's pretty windy all the time in the winter. They came out and took everything down in January. Very happy with everything and will definitely be using them this Xmas season!” The company boasts a top rating on multiple platforms, an excellent sign of their consistently superior service.

Customers may contact the Omaha outdoor lighting company at their earliest convenience to request their free consultation. The company can be reached via the contact portal on their website or via phone and email. Alternatively, customers may connect with Blingle! on social media to stay up to date with their latest news and offers.

