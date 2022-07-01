K92 Mining Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2022 annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders that was held today as a virtual event. All of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

A total of 148,725,971 common shares, representing 65.57% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted. All of the Company’s nine director nominees were elected and detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus 134,516,515 97.48 3,484,415 2.52 Mark Eaton 99,506,016 72.11 38,494,914 27.89 Anne E. Giardini 134,193,532 97.24 3,807,398 2.76 Saurabh Handa 134,252,680 97.28 3,748,250 2.72 Cyndi Laval 136,215,300 98.71 1,785,630 1.29 Nan Lee 137,918,918 99.94 82,012 0.06 John D. Lewins 132,329,902 95.89 5,671,028 4.11 John (Ian) Stalker 117,902,586 85.44 20,098,344 14.56 Graham Wheelock 135,779,314 98.39 2,221,616 1.61





Matter

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % Number of Directors 137,846,060 99.89 154,870 0.11 Appoint Auditors 148,122,408 99.59 603,563 0.41

Shareholders also voted in favour of the following matters:

Setting the number of directors at nine (9); and

Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2022, which are accessible on K92’s website at www.k92mining.com and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM are also be contained in the Report on Voting Results filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John D. Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Project, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.