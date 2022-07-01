EPIZYME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of EPZM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM) (“Epizyme”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Ipsen (“Ipsen”).



On June 27, 2022, Epizyme announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Ipsen in a cash and contingent value right deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Ipsen will acquire all outstanding shares of Epizyme at a price of $1.45 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share. Each CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $0.30 per CVR payable upon the first achievement of $250 million in aggregate net sales of Tazverik (excluding sales in Japan and Greater Chinac) in any period of four consecutive quarters, by 31 December 2026 and $0.70 per CVR payable upon receipt of U.S. regulatory approval necessary for the commercial marketing and sale of the combination of Tazverik and R² (rituximab and lenalidomide) in second-line follicular lymphoma by 1 January 2028.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Epizyme’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Epizyme’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Epizyme and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

