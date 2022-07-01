Changes to the Yara Board of Directors

Oslo, 1 July 2022: As a consequence of Statkraft’s updated strategy and increased ambition within green hydrogen and related businesses, Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal has decided to step down from the Yara board of directors, in order to avoid any potential conflicts of interest with Yara, effective as of 1 July 2022.







Contact:



Silje Nygaard

Investor contact

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.ingeberg@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



