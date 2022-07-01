Boreo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Jesse Petäjä
Boreo Plc Managers’ Transactions 1 July 2022 at 09:00 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jesse Petäjä
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Boreo Oyj
LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 16515/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900724
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 37.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 37.56 EUR
Further information:
Aku Rumpunen
CFO
mobile +358 40 556 3546
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
Boreo in brief:
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.
Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel.
The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs over 400 people in eight countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.