Boskalis announces EGM date and publishes Position Statement in connection with HAL Offer

Papendrecht, 1 July 2022



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has taken note of the press release issued by HAL Holding N.V. (HAL) on 24 June 2022 in which it formally announced the launch of its public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Boskalis (the Offer). Reference is further made to HAL’s press release dated 10 March 2022 and Boskalis’ press releases dated 10 March 2022, 8 April 2022, 12 May 2022, 3 June 2022 and 24 June 2022.

Pursuant to the Offer, Boskalis announces that it will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders to be held on Wednesday 24 August 2022, 10.30 CEST in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, in accordance with the provisions of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids. At this EGM, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Boskalis will discuss the Offer including the financial and non-financial aspects. The agenda of the EGM can be found here.

In preparation of the EGM, Boskalis has also published its Position Statement regarding the Offer. A copy of the Position Statement can be found here.

Press releases and publications related to the Offer can be found on https://boskalis.com/ir/hal-offer.html and https://www.halholding.com/boskalis-offer.

