Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") announces that as at 30 June 2022 its issued share capital consists of 147,051,483 Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 147,051,483.

The above figure of 147,051,483 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

