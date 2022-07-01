English French

Press release

July 1, 2022

Renault Group implements a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares

Renault Group (ISIN code: FR0000131906) announces that it has implemented a liquidity and market surveillance contract with Exane BNP Paribas for a period of one year, with tacit renewal, starting on July 1st, 2022. This contract has been drawn up in accordance with the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

The purpose of this contract is for Exane BNP Paribas to provide market making services for Renault shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

Renault Group has dedicated €25 000 000 (twenty-five million euros) to support the implementation of this contract.

This new contract may be suspended:

In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021;

In the event that the share is traded outside the intervention thresholds approved by the Company's Annual General Meeting;

Or, at the request of Renault, under its responsibility.





About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTORS RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com







RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS



Frederic Texier

+33 6 10 78 49 20

frederic.texier@renault.com







Astrid de Latude

+33 6 25 63 22 08

astrid.de-latude@renault.com

Attachment