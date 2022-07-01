ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Effective Class Meetings in Early Childhood

ATLANTA, GA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR122: Effective Class Meetings in Early Childhood as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users July 1-31, 2022.



In effective early learning environments, children are exposed to a multitude of learning experiences. The day is divided into periods of learning center exploration, outdoor play, and self-care routines such as eating, toileting, and napping. Typically, there are also periods of time spent in planned, large and small group activities. The use of these elements is a sign of a well-balanced daily schedule that takes the needs and interests of the children into consideration.

Class meetings provide educators with the chance to engage in rich conversations with children about a wide variety of topics. These interactions can help teachers assess children’s current skills and understanding of topics, which can then be used to plan activities that are appropriately challenging to children in the group. As teachers and children get to know one another in new ways, teachers can use this information to communicate with families and build stronger, more collaborative relationships. But most importantly, class meetings are a time when teachers can intentionally create a strong sense of belonging and community in the classroom environment.

This course explores the developmentally appropriate use of class meetings in early learning environments. During the course participants will discover how class meetings can be used to create a sense of community, strengthen social/emotional development, and reinforce important cognitive skills. The course will introduce a number of best practices for holding class meetings as well as the skills and topics that should be incorporated into class meeting agendas.

"By incorporating the strategies shared in the course, teachers will experience meaningful interactions with children during meetings while teaching them important social and emotional skills," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Children will benefit from a higher level of engagement with teachers and their peers during this important learning time."



CUR122: Effective Class Meetings in Early Childhood is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT

