Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AEV Capital Holding Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tatu Vehmas
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17571/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 221 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 221 Volume weighted average price: 7.6 EUR
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.