Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022

The global enteric disease testing market is expected to grow from $3.87 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The enteric disease testing market is expected to grow to $4.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%.



The enteric disease testing market consists of sales of enteric disease testing solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the diagnosis of enteric diseases such as food and water-borne diseases.Microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, cause enteric diseases that affect intestinal health.



These pathogens can be contracted by contaminated food and drink, as well as by coming into contact with the excrement of an infected animal or person.Abdominal cramping, vomiting, nausea, and anorexia are common symptoms of enteric disorders, which can cause the body to lose fluids and nutrients.



Enteric disease testing involves tests and technologies such as diagnostic assays and rapid tests, testing of stool specimens, complete blood count (CBC) test, blood culture test, urine test, antibody test, and bone marrow test for the diagnosis of the enteric disease-causing agent.



The main disease types of enteric disease testing are bacterial enteric disease, parasitic enteric disease, viral enteric disease, and others.Bacteria are a type of disease-causing microorganism that can be found almost anywhere, including in soil and water.



Salmonella, campylobacter, shigella, clostridium difficile, and diverse strains of E. coli are examples of enteric bacterial pathogens. The different technologies include traditional, rapid, convenience-based, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassay, chromatography, and spectrometry, others. The tests are used by hospitals, research centers, clinics, others.



North America was the largest region in the enteric disease testing market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the enteric disease testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing cases of diarrhea and hemolytic urea syndrome (HUS) are expected to propel the growth of the enteric disease testing market going forward.The major cause for the rise in diarrhea disease cases is the consumption of contaminated food and water.



The disorder hemolytic urea syndrome (HUS) affects the blood and blood vessels and is most common in children who have had diarrhea illness.Diarrheal disease and HUS are one of the leading causes of death in children under the age of five.



The increasing cases of diarrhea and hemolytic will need testing solutions which will raise the demand for enteric disease testing solutions.For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diarrhea is the second greatest cause of mortality among children under the age of 5, 801 thousand worldwide, accounting for one out of every nine child deaths every year.



Thus, the increasing incidences of enteric diseases will drive the growth of the enteric disease testing market.



The opening of new laboratories by companies for providing food-testing services is emerging as a key trend in the enteric disease testing market.Major companies operating in enteric disease testing market are focused on opening new laboratories to provide food testing services.



For instance, in June 2021, SGS Group, a Switzerland-based company that provides verification, testing, inspection, and certification services announced the opening of NATA ISO17025 Accredited Laboratory, a latest addition to the SGS group which offers internationally recognized quality testing to the food manufacturing, retail market and hospitality segments.Furthermore, In June 2019, UK based firm i2 Analytical Group launched i2 FAST (Food Analysis & Safety Testing), a new food testing laboratory that is built on scientific principles and is headed by scientists.



In this laboratory, pesticides, microbiological, contaminants, nutritional, allergy, and mycotoxin testing are all available for the food and associated sectors.



In January 2019, Luminex Corporation, a US-based developer, manufacturer, and marketer of biological testing technologies acquired MilliporeSigma for $75 million.Through this acquisition, Luminex will expand its current portfolio of flow-based detection devices while also increasing direct relationships with cellular analysis researchers.



MilliporeSigma is a Germany-based firm that provides enteric disease testing services.



The countries covered in the enteric disease testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

