Danica Pension finalises sale of pension activities in Norway

1 July 2022

Danica Pension, Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, which forms part of the Danske Bank Group, has now finalised the sale of Danica Pension in Norway (Danica Pensjonsforsikring AS) announced on 20 December 2021 (see Danske Bank’s company announcement no. 10 2021).

As stated in connection with the publication of our interim report for the first quarter of 2022 on 29 April, the sale will entail a gain for Danske Bank of approximately DKK 400 million.



