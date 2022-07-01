Tresu Investment Holding AS - New CFO

Kolding, DENMARK

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                                                                             ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  06.2022
01.07.2022

  

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today announces that Torben Børsting has taken over the position as CFO for the Tresu Group from Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, who has been interim CFO – as well as CEO – since 1th April 2022. 

Torben Børsting has a broad international CFO experience from various industries, primarily production companies, and most recently came from a position as CFO / COO at Tytex.



