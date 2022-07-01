Icelandair: New Lease Agreements for two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Icelandair has entered into agreements with BOC Aviation (BOCA), regarding long-term operating leases of two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered from Boeing in the fall of 2023. This transaction will bring the total number of 737 MAX in the Icelandair fleet up to 20 aircraft.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair Group: “We are pleased to announce the new agreements with BOCA, a long-lasting business partner. Locking in these aircraft favorable on favorable terms enables the company to expand our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX and supports our future growth plans. The aircraft offer excellent fuel-efficiency from previous generation aircraft which also contribute to our efforts of reducing the carbon emissions from our operations.”

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is