New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Materials Industry"

Global Aerospace Materials Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Materials estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Aerospace Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Titanium Alloys Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Titanium Alloys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Aleris Corporation

Arconic, Inc.

ATI Metals

Constellium SE (Netherlands)

Kaiser Aluminum

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Rio Tinto Group

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797793/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude

Changing Material Mix as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on

Aircraft Lightweighting

Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing

US Dominates the Market

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Aerospace Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents

Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion

for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace

Materials

Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years

2018 & 2028

Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well

for Aerospace Materials Market

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace

Materials Market

LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future

Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by

Aircraft Type for 2019

3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials

Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of

Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services

Market: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by

Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023

and 2023-2028

Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category

World Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) (In

000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites

Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern

Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight

Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for

Select Fighter Aircrafts

Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for

Select Commercial Aircrafts

Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight

Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in

Aircraft Construction

Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace

Composites Material

Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in

Aircraft Interiors

Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry

Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders

Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys

Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application

for Engine Parts and Airframes

New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture

Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft

Engines

Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature

Tolerance

Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners &

Landing Gear Bolts

Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme

Temperatures

Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Favorable Casting

Characteristics

Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for

Copper & Copper Alloys

Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as

There are Few Disadvantages As Well

Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers

to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques

Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give

Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity: Energy

Intensity of International Aviation Industry (in MJ/RTK

Equivalent) for 2010-2030



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797793/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



