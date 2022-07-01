Growth Opportunities for Commercial AI in Medical Imaging: AI Solution for Augmented Radiology Decision Support & Patient Experience

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Commercial AI in Medical Imaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The use case for commercial AI in medical imaging focuses on workflow productivity and diagnostic accuracy in a radiology set up. The impending shortage of radiologists, burnout from a constantly growing imaging workload, and higher investments (by both public and private groups) favor the adoption of AI in medical imaging.



Several medical imaging companies offer AI solutions that improve workflow efficiency in hospitals and imaging facilities. They have introduced innovative pricing strategies and cost-friendly AI solutions through a unified marketplace. Given the dynamics, trends, and competitive nature of the medical imaging space, it is important to obtain an overall perspective on AI solutions and workflows.



The research service offers insightful analysis of the clinical application and use cases for technologies that address imaging concerns in the treatment of stroke, CAD, and lung diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Overview of AI in Medical Imaging

Segmentation

Challenges Faced by Healthcare System

Key Challenges in Medical Imaging

AI Value Proposition in Medical Imaging Workflow

3. Use Case - Lung Care

Key Challenges in Lung Care

Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Pulmonary Imaging

Vendor Spotlight - AI-Rad Companion

Vendor Spotlight - AI-Rad Companion in Lung Care

4. Use Case - Coronary Artery Disease

Key Challenges in Heart Care

Current Heart Disease Care Pathway

Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Cardiac Imaging

Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow

Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow FFRCT Use Case

Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow in Heart Care

5. Use Case - Stroke Care

Key Challenges in Stroke

Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Neuroimaging

Vendor Spotlight - RapidAI

Vendor Spotlight - Stroke Patient Care Continuum

Vendor Spotlight - RAPIDAI in Stroke Care

Vendor Spotlight - RAPIDAI in Stroke Care

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Reimbursement for AI in US Healthcare

Assessment Criteria of Healthcare Providers in the US

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Pricing Strategy and ROI for Commercial Viability

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Solution for Augmented Radiology Decision Support & Patient Experience

Growth Opportunity 3 - Unified Approach for Faster Deployment in Medical Imaging

Companies Mentioned

AI-Rad Companion

HeartFlow

RapidAI

