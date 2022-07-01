Worldwide Critical Care Diagnostics Industry to 2029 - by Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Type (Coagulation, Haematology, Immunoproteins, Flow Cytometry, Microbial, Infectious Test), by End User (Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms, Emergency Rooms), and by Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global critical care diagnostics market size is estimated to be USD 1.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.

Growth in demand from patient for rapid diagnosis and treatment for various diseases is a key driver for the growth of the global critical care diagnostics market. Additionally, increase in aged population and remote communications and telehealth amid diagnostics and laboratories are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, high cost of critical care diagnostics treatment and shortage of skilled labour are expected to restrain the global market growth.



By Type

Based on type, the market is segmented into coagulation, routine and special chemistry, haematology, immunoproteins, flow cytometry, microbial and infectious test, and others. In 2021, the immunoproteins segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for rapid and precise early diagnosis along with the ability to decrease the recovery time of patients worldwide. Haematology segment projected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advanced technologies available for haematology analysis and growth in the number of blood donations.



By End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency rooms, and others. In 2021, the emergency rooms segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in survival ratio of critically ill patients admitted to the emergency department is directly linked to the advancement of initial diagnosis and treatment of diseases worldwide. Intensive care units segment projected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the burden of injuries occurring because of increasing accidents and chronic diseases owed to global ageing population.



Regional Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of major players in the region, increase in the number of road accidents, growth in initiatives from government, accessibility of technological advanced products in the region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rise in chronic diseases, growing government and private investment in healthcare sector, rise geriatric population in countries such as China, Japan, and India, and availability of skilled labour forces at economic costs, are the major factors in this region. Competitor Insights

Some of the key players in the critical care diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.); Alere Inc. (U.S.); Danaher Corporation (U.S.); F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland); Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.); EKF Diagnostics (U.K.); BioMerieux, SA (France); Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany); Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (U.S.); and Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany).

The leading players operating in the critical care diagnostics industry are adopting various strategies including R&D investments, adaption of advanced techniques, new technology launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to capture a maximum revenue share. This exhaustive research report focuses on market size and forecast at global, segmental, regional and country level along with key market trends and dynamics from 2021 to 2029.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Critical Care Diagnostics

3. Executive Summary

3.1.Global Market Scenario

3.2.Segment Market Scenario

3.3.Geographic Market Scenario

3.4.COVID-19 Impact

3.5.Competitive Landscape

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1.Driver 1

4.1.2.Driver 2

4.1.3.Driver 3

4.1.4.Driver 4

4.1.5.Driver 5

4.2.Market Restraint

4.2.1.Restraint 1

4.2.2.Restraint 2

4.2.3.Restraint 3

4.2.4.Restraint 4

4.3.Market Opportunities

4.3.1.Opportunity 1

4.3.2.Opportunity 2

4.3.3.Opportunity 3

4.3.4.Opportunity 4

4.4.Market Trends

4.4.1.Trend 1

4.4.2.Trend 2

4.4.3.Trend 3

4.4.4.Trend 4

4.5.Market Challenges

4.5.1.Challenge 1

4.5.2.Challenge 2

4.5.3.Challenge 3

4.5.4.Challenge 4

5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Critical Care Diagnostics Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Type

7.1.Coagulation

7.1.1.Coagulation Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Routine and special chemistry

7.2.1.Routine and special chemistry Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3.Haematology

7.3.1.Haematology Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.4.Immunoproteins

7.4.1.Immunoproteins Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.5.Flow cytometry

7.5.1.Flow cytometry Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.6.Microbial and infectious test

7.6.1.Microbial and infectious test Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.7.Others

7.7.1.Others Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by End User

8.1.Intensive care units

8.1.1.Intensive care units Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.Operating rooms

8.2.1.Operating rooms Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3.Emergency rooms

8.3.1.Emergency rooms Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.4.Others

8.4.1.Others Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Regional Market Analysis

9.1.Regional Market Trends

9.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

10. North America Critical Care Diagnostics Market

11. Europe Critical Care Diagnostics Market

12. Asia Pacific Critical Care Diagnostics Market

13. Latin America Critical Care Diagnostics Market

14. MEA Critical Care Diagnostics Market

15. Competitor Analysis

15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

15.2.Competitive Mapping

15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4.Major Recent Developments

16. Company Profiles

16.1.Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

16.1.1.Company Snapshot

16.1.2.Company Overview

16.1.3.Financials

16.1.4.Type Benchmarking

16.1.5.Recent Developments

16.2.Alere Inc. (U.S.)

16.2.1.Company Snapshot

16.2.2.Company Overview

16.2.3.Financials

16.2.4.Type Benchmarking

16.2.5.Recent Developments

16.3.Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

16.3.1.Company Snapshot

16.3.2.Company Overview

16.3.3.Financials

16.3.4.Type Benchmarking

16.3.5.Recent Developments

16.4.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

16.4.1.Company Snapshot

16.4.2.Company Overview

16.4.3.Financials

16.4.4.Type Benchmarking

16.4.5.Recent Developments

16.5.Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

16.5.1.Company Snapshot

16.5.2.Company Overview

16.5.3.Financials

16.5.4.Type Benchmarking

16.5.5.Recent Developments

16.6.EKF Diagnostics (U.K.)

16.6.1.Company Snapshot

16.6.2.Company Overview

16.6.3.Financials

16.6.4.Type Benchmarking

16.6.5.Recent Developments

16.7.BioMerieux, SA (France)

16.7.1.Company Snapshot

16.7.2.Company Overview

16.7.3.Financials

16.7.4.Type Benchmarking

16.7.5.Recent Developments

16.8.Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

16.8.1.Company Snapshot

16.8.2.Company Overview

16.8.3.Financials

16.8.4.Type Benchmarking

16.8.5.Recent Developments

16.9.Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

16.9.1.Company Snapshot

16.9.2.Company Overview

16.9.3.Financials

16.9.4.Type Benchmarking

16.9.5.Recent Developments

16.10.Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany)

16.10.1.Company Snapshot

16.10.2.Company Overview

16.10.3.Financials

16.10.4.Type Benchmarking

16.10.5.Recent Developments

16.11.Company 11

16.11.1.Company Snapshot

16.11.2.Company Overview

16.11.3.Financials

16.11.4.Type Benchmarking

16.11.5.Recent Developments

16.12.Company 12

16.12.1.Company Snapshot

16.12.2.Company Overview

16.12.3.Financials

16.12.4.Type Benchmarking

16.12.5.Recent Developments

16.13.Company 13

16.13.1.Company Snapshot

16.13.2.Company Overview

16.13.3.Financials

16.13.4.Type Benchmarking

16.13.5.Recent Developments

16.14.Company 14

16.14.1.Company Snapshot

16.14.2.Company Overview

16.14.3.Financials

16.14.4.Type Benchmarking

16.14.5.Recent Developments

16.15. Company 15

16.15.1.Company Snapshot

16.15.2.Company Overview

16.15.3.Financials

16.15.4.Type Benchmarking

16.15.5.Recent Developments

16.16.Others Prominent Players

17. Conclusion & Recommendations

