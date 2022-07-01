Global Ground Support Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Featuring TLD, Champion GSE, Cobus Industries and Tronair Among Others

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ground Support Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report insinuates that the global ground support equipment market is forecasted to register growth at a CAGR of 11.43% in the projected phase 2022-2028.

The growth of this market is being fueled by the rise in air traffic & globalization trends. In addition to this, the expected increase in the number of air travelers as well as the rise in the number of airports & terminals under construction are also supporting the market growth. Besides, the growth in the spending on airport infrastructure has significantly raised the demand for ground support equipment at these sites.



However, difficulties pertaining to the maintenance and replacement of these equipment are significantly hampering their adoption. Moreover, the high initial investment required to support GSE is deterring several operators from setting up these systems. On the positive side, the integration of wireless technologies in these equipment is expected to encourage end-users to adopt them. Also, numerous technological advancements are also offering lucrative opportunities for the ground support equipment market's growth.



Regional Outlook

The global market for ground support equipment covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth globally, during the forecasted period. Factors such as the increasing air traffic as well as the increase in air cargo transportation are primarily driving the growth of the market in this region. Besides, there has been a significant growth in tourism in the region, which has boosted the aviation industry largely. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for ground support equipment, which is fostering the growth of the market in the APAC.



Competitive Outlook

The key players profiled in the report on the ground support equipment market include TLD Group, Champion GSE, Charlatte America, Mulag Fahrzeugwerk, Cobus Industries GmbH, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co Ltd, Tronair, JBT Aerotech, Merlinhawk Aerospace, Mallaghan, Hydro Systems KG, ITW GSE APS, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd, Kalmar Motor AB, Rheinmetall AG, Cavotec SA, Air Mak Industries Inc, Aero Specialties Inc, and Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.



John Bean Technologies (JBT) develops systems and equipment for two industries, food and airport. The company classifies its business into two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. JBT Aerotech serves the aviation industry. The company captures a large market share in the ground support equipment market and is a well-known brand. It has a business presence in several countries worldwide and is headquartered in the US. A major chunk of its revenue is generated from North America, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific. JBT has a strong workforce of 6200 employees across the world, and was established in the year 2008.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Ground Support Equipment Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Ground Support Equipment Industry

2.2. Evolution & Transition of Ground Support Equipment

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Ground Support Equipment Industry

2.3.2. Evolution & Transition of Ground Support Equipment

2.3.3. Key Insights

2.3.3.1. Increased Trend in the Use of Automated Ground Support Equipment

2.3.3.2. Growing Focus on the Adoption of Environment-Friendly Gse Solutions

2.3.3.3. E-Commerce Pushing the Demand for the Expansion of Airport Operations

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Cost

2.5.2. New or Used

2.5.3. Capacity & Efficiency

2.5.4. Availability of Replacement Tools

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Raw Materials & Standard Parts Suppliers

2.8.2. Research & Development

2.8.3. Manufacturing & Support Services

2.8.4. Retail & End-Users

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launches, Contracts, & Developments

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Increase in the Number of Airports & Terminals Being Constructed

2.10.2. Rise in Air Traffic & Globalization Trends

2.10.3. Growth in the Spending on Airport Infrastructure

2.10.4. Expected Rise in the Number of Air Travellers

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. High Initial Investment Required

2.11.2. Difficulties in Maintenance & Replacement of Gse

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Technological Advancement in Ground Support Equipment

2.12.2. Integration of Wireless Technologies in Gse



3. Global Ground Support Equipment Market - by Type

3.1. Powered Ground Support Equipment

3.2. Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment



4. Global Ground Support Equipment Market - by Power Source

4.1. Electric

4.2. Non-Electric

4.3. Hybrid



5. Global Ground Support Equipment Market - by Application

5.1. Passenger Service

5.1.1. Bulk Loaders/Conveyors

5.1.2. Cabin Service Vehicles

5.1.3. Boarding Stairs

5.1.4. Lavatory Service Vehicles

5.1.5. Passenger Boarding Bridges

5.1.6. Passenger Buses

5.2. Commercial Cargo Service

5.2.1. Cargo/Container Loaders

5.2.2. Pushback Tractors

5.2.3. Forklifts

5.3. Commercial Aircraft Service

5.3.1. Deicers

5.3.2. Ground Power Units

5.3.3. Fuel Trucks

5.3.4. Pre-Conditioned Air Units

5.3.5. Hydrant Trucks

5.4. Military Cargo Service

5.5. Military Aircraft Service



6. Global Ground Support Equipment Market - by End-User

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Defense



7. Global Ground Support Equipment Market - Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd

8.2. Jbt Aerotech

8.3. Cobus Industries GmbH

8.4. Cimc Tianda Holdings Co Ltd

8.5. Cavotec Sa

8.6. Tronair

8.7. Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

8.8. Rheinmetall AG

8.9. Mallaghan

8.10. Kalmar Motor Ab

8.11. Charlatte America

8.12. Hydro Systems Kg

8.13. Itw Gse Aps

8.14. Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc

8.15. Champion Gse

8.16. Tld Group

8.17. Merlinhawk Aerospace

8.18. Aero Specialties Inc

8.19. Air Mak Industries Inc



9. Research Methodology & Scope

