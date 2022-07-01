Maverick PAC Announces ‘Future40’ Award Honorees

Washington, DC, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick PAC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced the honorees of its 2022 Future40 award. The Future40 award recognizes conservative young professionals across the country that embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors. Honorees are selected by the Future40 Committee, led by Maverick PAC National Board Member Luis “Andy” Gazitua.
The 2022 class of Future40 honorees are from fifteen states and territories and nearly half of the class is made up of women along with several U.S. military veterans, and first-generation Americans.
“We are excited to see where the 2022 group of honorees will lead the country and their communities over the next several years,” said Ben Proler, National Co-chair of Maverick PAC. “These individuals, many of whom are involved with state and local government, or have established their own non-profits or small businesses, represent the future of the conservative movement,” added Robert Flock, who serves as National Co-Chair of Maverick PAC.
2022 Future40 honorees:
- Jacob Ahle
- Torey Alston
- John Athon
- Benjamin Backer
- Walter Blanks Jr.
- Attorney General of Kentucky Daniel Cameron
- Genevieve Carter
- Andrea Catsimatidis
- TJ Chang
- Chad Cohen
- Cory Dennis
- Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX – 34)
- Matthew Foldi, Congressional Candidate for District 6 (MD)
- Eric Fonnesbeck
- Cassy Garcia, Congressional Candidate for District 28 (TX)
- Sarah Grafton
- Darby Wade Grant
- Joe Hack
- Amanda Henneberg
- Jalen Johnson
- Edith Jorge-Tuñon
- Kristen Kovalsky
- Phillip Leconte
- Saga Lisslo
- Rick Loughery
- Caroline Melear
- Sarah Nemes
- Christina Norton
- Rudy Olivo
- Joseph Pinion, U.S. Senatorial Candidate, New York
- Nicholas Primrose
- Orlando Pryor
- Christina Pushaw
- Katherine Reynolds
- Giancarlo Sopo
- Alyssa Maria Gonzales Specht
- Kristin Strobel
- Emily Trapani
- Seth Waugh
- Ebbie Yazdani
Notable honorees of the 2022 class include: President of the American Conservation Coalition, Benjamin Backer; Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron; newly elected Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX-34); New York Senatorial Candidate, Joseph Pinion; and Press Secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw. Previous recipients of the Future 40 Award include Congresswomen Kat Cammack (FL-3) and Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) and Senator Josh Hawley (MO).
