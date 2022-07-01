Monthly information about voting rights and shares in the capital – June 2022

MAISONS DU MONDE
Société anonyme
Au capital de 146.583.736,56 euros
Siège social : Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541
SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 30 June 2022, was as follows:
|30 June 2022
|31 May 2022
|Shares in the capital
|45,241,894
|45,241,894
|Gross total of voting rights
|45,241,894
|45,241,894
|Net total of voting rights
|42,500,807
|42,500,407
