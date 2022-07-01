$24.9 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Growth with GAGR of 16.3% 2022-2028 | Rising Demand for Therapeutic Biopharmaceuticals is one of the factor Driving the Market | Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Historic and Future data by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the demand for pharmaceutical products has increased rapidly owing to rising cases of patients in the healthcare society. They are boosting Pharmaceutical Filtration Market companies and a rise in demand is driving the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market.



The boost in Research and Development (R&D) spending, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and the range of new product launches by leading market players further add a spotlight for the market to grow during the forecast period.

The Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 24.9 Billion by 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Filters (Membrane Filters, Depth Filters, Other), by Systems (Single-Use, Reusable), by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration), by Type (Sterile Filtration, Non-Sterile Filtration), by Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification), by End Scale (Manufacturing Scale, Pilot Scale, R&D Scale), by Filtration Products (Filtration Assemblies, Filter Holders, Filtration Accessories), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Pharmaceutical Filtration market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% during the forecast period.

The Pharmaceutical Filtration market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.9 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Pharmaceutical Filtration market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Surge in the Production of Biopharmaceuticals to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing bio-pharmacy production is expected to drive the growth of the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market over the projected period. Filtration is expected to be widely used in the bio-pharmacy industry. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), by 2020, the number of drugs under development for specific disease areas such as cancer will be 2740, immunology will be 1535, and neurology, on the other hand, close to 1498, while infectious diseases around 1,213. These will be researched and developed in the global bio-pharmacy industry. It is estimated to have spent US $179 billion in 2018 bio-pharmacy Research and Development (R&D). These steps are necessary to cope the increasing use of drugs to treat various diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and malignancies. In addition, the advent of COVID-19 has forced most pharmaceutical companies to develop new vaccines. Different biopharmaceutical companies have also announced that they will offer vaccines at socially acceptable prices, which vary from country to country. This shift will lead to the further introduction of filtration methods that are expected to augment the market growth in the future.

Rising Acceptance of Disposable Technology

The production of bio-pharmacy is strictly regulated, and there are strict hygiene and quality requirements at every stage of manufacturing. This set of rules makes the production of bio-pharmacy using conventional equipment highly complex and expensive. Disposable technology, also known as disposable products, has radically changed the development and production of bio-pharmacy. In recent years, biopharmaceutical manufacturers have been increasingly adopting disposable technology (SUT) to ensure drug price control to address the recession and strict regulatory frameworks. According to the survey by Bio-Plan Associates in 2019 on Bio-pharmacy Capability and Production, 85.6% of respondents used disposable filter cartridges, 79.3% used deep disposable filters, and 69.5% used disposable TFF devices for bio-pharmacy manufacturing at all stages of manufacturing. Some disposable filtration systems, filter capsules, and cartridges have low operational requirements. For example, GE Healthcare Life Sciences ready-to-process cartridges are designed for ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and Pharmaceutical Filtration Market applications, from pilot to process scale. As such, disposable or disposable products have emerged as essential technological development in the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market industry, and their enormous profits are driving end-user demand and thus market growth.

Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Filtration Market:

Filters Membrane Filters Depth Filters Other Filters

Systems Single Use Reusable

Technique Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Nanofiltration Other Techniques

Type Sterile Filtration Non-Sterile Filtration

Application Final Product Processing Raw Material Filtration Cell Separation Water Purification Air Purification

End Scale Manufacturing Scale Pilot Scale R&D Scale

Filtration Products Filtration Assemblies Filter Holders Filtration Accessories

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected almost all industries globally. Several manufacturing and development facilities across the globe were forced to shut down their operations during the initial stages of the pandemic. State and National Governments globally implemented lockdown measures and ensured social distancing norms to restrict the fast spread of the pandemic. In addition, the financial crisis which followed right after the pandemic led to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the pharmaceutical and other industries. As a result, several small and medium-scale companies witnessed a substantial drop in income. The industries are considered as the backbone of various technology providers and are trying to recover since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As a result, market players faced numerous challenges in the view of disruptions in the supply chain due to the pandemic.

Things are expected to improve in the second half of 2022 as operations of the players are resuming leading to more supplies returning on track.

Vantage Market Research’s study on the Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market has taken the purview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market demand. The study has evaluated and forecasted the market size and growth trends for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic





a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Pharmaceutical Filtration Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Filters (Membrane Filters, Depth Filters, Other), by Systems (Single-Use, Reusable), by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration), by Type (Sterile Filtration, Non-Sterile Filtration), by Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification), by End Scale (Manufacturing Scale, Pilot Scale, R&D Scale), by Filtration Products (Filtration Assemblies, Filter Holders, Filtration Accessories), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

North America held the largest share in the Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in 2021, and the same trend may continue during the forecast period. This contribution is due to important pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region. In addition, the established healthcare infrastructure and advanced product availability are also expected to support the regional growth of the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market shortly.

List of Prominent Players in Pharmaceutical Filtration Market:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Eaton Corporation PLC (US)

Donaldson Company Inc. (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Porvair PLC (UK)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK)

Graver Technologies LLC (US)

MMS AG (Switzerland)

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

ErtelAlsop (US)

Kasag Swiss AG (Switzerland)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)

Cantel Medical Corp. (US)

Filtrox AG (Switzerland)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

Membrane Solutions (US).



Recent Developments:

Mar 2021: Danaher (USA) has acquired PallAustar Lifesciences Limited and expanded its manufacturing capacity to meet the supply chain demand for disposable technology in China.

Dec 2020: Sartorius AG (Germany) has acquired Watersep. Watersep manufactures hollow fiber membrane devices and pre-sterilized assemblies for upstream and downstream bio-pharmacy applications. This acquisition expands Sartorius` process filtration portfolio.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market?

How will the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market?

What is the Pharmaceutical Filtration market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Pharmaceutical Filtration Market” will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Filters



° Membrane Filters



° Depth Filters



° Other Filters



• Systems



° Single Use



° Reusable



• Technique



° Microfiltration



° Ultrafiltration



° Nanofiltration



° Other Techniques



• Type



° Sterile Filtration



° Non-Sterile Filtration



• Application



° Final Product Processing



° Raw Material Filtration



° Cell Separation



° Water Purification



° Air Purification



• End Scale



° Manufacturing Scale



° Pilot Scale



° R&D Scale



• Filtration Products



° Filtration Assemblies



° Filter Holders



° Filtration Accessories



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Merck KGaA (Germany)



• Danaher Corporation (US)



• Sartorius AG (Germany)



• Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)



• 3M Company (US)



• Eaton Corporation PLC (US)



• Donaldson Company Inc. (US)



• Repligen Corporation (US)



• Porvair PLC (UK)



• Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)



• Corning Incorporated (US)



• Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)



• Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK)



• Graver Technologies LLC (US)



• MMS AG (Switzerland)



• MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)



• ErtelAlsop (US)



• Kasag Swiss AG (Switzerland)



• Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany)



• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)



• Cantel Medical Corp. (US)



• Filtrox AG (Switzerland)



• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)



• Membrane Solutions (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

