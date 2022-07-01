Innovative Designs Hires Marketing Agency

Pittsburgh, PA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has hired McKibbin Consulting to assist in the marketing of its Insultex House Wrap®. McKibbin Consulting was established in 2010 and is staffed with highly dedicated, skilled experienced professionals. Their success is based on long-term relationships with companies in various industries.



McKibbin Consulting president, Jill McKibbin, commented, “Insultex House Wrap, a revolutionized building material that combines house wrap and insulation in one product, will help to reshape the construction industry saving time and money for contractors and homeowners alike. It’s exciting to help make connections in the construction industry as a way to introduce the product. The feedback as to how Insultex House Wrap is making a positive impact on a general contractor’s bottom line is impactful. As more contractors become aware of the benefits of Insultex House Wrap, I anticipate it will become the product of choice in the construction industry and I’m proud to know McKibbin Consulting has been instrumental in helping to make that happen.”

Innovative Designs Inc. CEO, Joseph Riccelli, commented, “We began our relationship with Jill McKibbin, founder of McKibbin Consulting, in April 2022. The consulting firm has brought a strong focus in the construction industry with a deep rolodex of construction industry contacts and connections to Insultex House Wrap. McKibbin has been instrumental in making inroads with builders locally, nationally, as well as identifying potential distributors throughout the country. With heightened awareness of the Insultex House Wrap product, distribution and market share is increasing. Insultex House Wrap is set to become a contractor’s material of choice for their construction needs.”

About Innovative Designs Inc.

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com .

Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com