Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022 £39.18m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022 £39.18m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,519,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 79.12p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 78.64p

Ordinary share price 62.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (21.01%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.89%

2 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.50%

3 Cash and other net current assets 9.43%

4 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 8.53%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.14%

6 Centaur Media Plc 7.35%

7 Volex Plc 6.24%

8 DigitalBox plc 5.57%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.52%

10 Synectics Plc 4.90%

11 Adept Technology Group Plc 4.25%

12 Tactus Holdings Limited 4.17%

13 National World Plc 4.10%

14 Equals Group Plc 3.54%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.09%

16 Venture Life Group Plc 1.71%

17 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.65%

18 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.42%