Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022£39.18m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022£39.18m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,519,882
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*79.12p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*78.64p
  
Ordinary share price 62.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(21.01%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.89%
2Hargreaves Services Plc 9.50%
3Cash and other net current assets9.43%
4Ramsdens Holdings Plc8.53%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.14%
6Centaur Media Plc7.35%
7Volex Plc6.24%
8DigitalBox plc5.57%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.52%
10Synectics Plc4.90%
11Adept Technology Group Plc 4.25%
12Tactus Holdings Limited4.17%
13National World Plc4.10%
14Equals Group Plc3.54%
15Theworks.co.uk Plc2.09%
16Venture Life Group Plc1.71%
17Norman Broadbent Plc1.65%
18Real Good Food Company Plc0.42%
 Total100.00%