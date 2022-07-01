|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022
|£39.18m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022
|£39.18m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|79.12p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|78.64p
|Ordinary share price
|62.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(21.01%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.89%
|2
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|9.50%
|3
|Cash and other net current assets
|9.43%
|4
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|8.53%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.14%
|6
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.35%
|7
|Volex Plc
|6.24%
|8
|DigitalBox plc
|5.57%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.52%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|4.90%
|11
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|4.25%
|12
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|4.17%
|13
|National World Plc
|4.10%
|14
|Equals Group Plc
|3.54%
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.09%
|16
|Venture Life Group Plc
|1.71%
|17
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.65%
|18
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.42%
|Total
|100.00%