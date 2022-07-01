The Global Wooden Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 49.3 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wooden Furniture Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442841/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the wooden furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of real estate and construction industry, rising demand for luxury furniture, and replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture.

The wooden furniture market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The wooden furniture market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Home

• Office



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the wooden furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of online retailers and digital marketing and social media campaigns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wooden furniture market covers the following areas:

• Wooden furniture market sizing

• Wooden furniture market forecast

• Wooden furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wooden furniture market vendors that include Ashcomm LLC, Danube Group, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, Natuzzi SpA, Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Samson Holding Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Turri Srl, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Also, the wooden furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

