The Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market is expected to grow by $ 822.67 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period

67 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. Our report on the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing meat and dairy production and consumption, increasing awareness of nutritious benefits of aquaculture products, and advent of biotechnology in preserving algae products.

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market analysis includes product, application, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Feed

• Feed ingredient



By Application

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminant

• Aquaculture



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for feed enzymes as one of the prime reasons driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of organic meat among health-conscious customers and growth in consumption of medicated animal feed and ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on algae-based animal feed and ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market sizing

• Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market forecast

• Algae-based animal feed and ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading algae-based animal feed and ingredients market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Cellana Inc., Centafarm SRL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Global Nutrition International, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, and TEGASA. Also, the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

